Katy Perry’s 10-minute Space Adventure: How Much Does it Cost?

Pop star Katy Perry, along with five other renowned women, took a 10-minute space flight with Jeff Bezos’ space company, Blue Origin. The rest of the crew aboard the automated spacecraft New Shepard-31 included award-winning journalist Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist, entrepreneur, and global STEM advocate Aisha Bowe, Bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyễn, Film producer and former fashion executive Kerianne Flynn, Pilot and Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund Lauren Sánchez.

However, netizens have been very curious about the cost of this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

While Blue Origin hasn’t officially disclosed the ticket price, interested individuals can visit their website to fill out a form and pay a whopping deposit of $150,000, which translates to approximately ₹1,28,57,040.

Other companies which offer space tourism include Virgin Galactic, SpaceX, and Space Perspective.

It’s worth noting that a seat on Blue Origin’s maiden flight in June 2021 was auctioned for a staggering $28 million.

According to industry experts, the estimated price for regular tickets ranges between $200,000 (₹1.71 crore) and $300,000 (₹2.57 crore).

Visuals shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Blue Origin show the women having the time of their lives on the 11-minute space flight, which took them 100 km above the Earth's surface, just past the Kármán Line—the internationally recognized boundary of space.

Upon landing back on Earth, Katy Perry kissed the ground and said: “I think this experience has shown me you never know how much love is inside of you—like how much love you have to give and how loved you are—until the day you launch.”

TV presenter Gayle King shared that Perry sang "What a Wonderful World" while in space.

Reflecting on her experience, Katy Perry added: “It’s a 10 out of 10. That’s my review. Definitely go for it.”