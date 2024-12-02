Dubai National Day Weekend: 20 Unforgettable Experiences

With the long National Day weekend almost upon us, Dubai is set to party! Thrilling experiences, and mouth-watering dining options - we've got it all for you. Here are 20 epic things to do in Dubai over the long weekend.

1. Celebrate UAE National Day at Nette

Let's begin our feasting with a visit to Nette, a little unknown find hidden in the Matcha Club greenery. Experience this marriage of French and Japanese flavours with yuzu ponzu crispy salmon and miso braised beef French dip sandwich.

2. Pickl Treat Yourself

After a weekend full of celebrations, treat yourself to a Buy One, Get One Free deal at Pickl on Monday, December 2. Enjoy two burgers for the price of one at any Pickl location across the UAE.

3. Visit The Green Planet Dubai

Experience being up close and personal with nature at The Green Planet Dubai, the Middle East's only indoor tropical rainforest. Get to know its new residents, colourful exotic birds, and cute Dwarf Crocodiles.

4. Discover Salt Camps Full of Stars

Salt Camp is coming back for winter, but this time, it's going to take over the Museum of the Future with an out-of-this-world theme, Full of Stars. Enjoy a magical journey under the Milky Way with Salt's signature burgers and creative treats.

5. Sufret Maryam has a special Eid Al Etihad menu

Mark the occasion of UAE National Day by way of a special one-time dining experience at Sufret Maryam on Tuesday, 3 December. Taste an exclusive menu fusing together Palestinian and Emirati flavours.

6. Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Irish Village

Be part of the largest and most popular tree lighting ceremony organized by The Irish Village on Tuesday, 3 December. Enjoy mulled wine, minced pies, and carols by St Mary's Filipino Choir.

7. Swim Under the Stars at the World's Highest Infinity Pool

Experience Dubai through a memorable night swim in the world's highest 360º infinity pool. Catch the National Day swim on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, from 8 pm to11 pmm.

8. Catch the Action at the Rugby 7s

Prepare for a great rugby action-filled weekend at the Emirates Dubai 7s. Catch the sporting action and not Stormzy's live performance on December 1.

9. Dine in a Hot Air Balloon at Balloons at the Palace

Experience one of your bucket list dining experiences at Balloons at the Palace, a pop-up at Jumeirah Al Qasr. Dine over a sophisticated afternoon tea or a five-course dinner in a tethered hot air balloon.

10. Street Art Scene in Dubai

Explore the street art scene in Dubai's alleys and buildings. Take a self-guided tour to explore the city's urban art.

11. Museum of the Future

Visit the Museum of the Future, a futuristic museum that showcases the UAE's vision for the future.

12. Desert Safari

Go for a wild desert safari tour with dune bashing, a camel ride, and finally having dinner from an Arabic feast under the starry sky.

13. Traditional Arabic Feast

You would like to sit at a restaurant near you, savouring local dishes that include shawarma, matchbooks, and umm Ali, a classic Arabic meal.

14. Dubai Frame

Take in the breathtaking views of the city from the Dubai Frame, a unique architectural wonder that gives a glimpse into Dubai's past, present, and future.

15. Visit the Dubai Mall

Spend a day exploring the Dubai Mall, one of the world's largest shopping malls. With over 1,200 stores, as well as ice skating rinks, cinemas, and virtual reality parks, there's something for everyone.

16. Dhow Cruise

Take a peaceful dhow cruise along Dubai Creek, with beautiful views of the city skyline and an excellent Arabic feast.

17. Jumeirah Mosque

Learn about the Islamic culture and architecture in the beautiful Jumeirah Mosque.

18. Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood

Travel back in time with a visit to the historic Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, a quaint cultural district that speaks of Dubai's history.

19. Beach Day

Take it easy on one of the wonderful beaches of Dubai like Jumeirah Beach or Kite Beach by simply sunbathing the whole day.

20. Fireworks at UAE National Day

Bring an end to this long weekend by witnessing the grandeur of UAE National Day fireworks, displayed all over the city at various places.

With so much excitement and much to do during the long National Day weekend in Dubai, you are assured of having an unforgettable experience in this vibrant city!

