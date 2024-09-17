Indonesia achieves consecutive trade surplus

Jakarta, Sep 17 (IANS) Indonesia recorded its 52nd consecutive month of trade surplus in August, amounting to 2.90 billion US dollars, the Statistics Indonesia (BPS) announced on Tuesday.

This figure is higher than the previous month but lower than the same period last year, which was 3.12 billion dollars.

"The surplus from non-oil and gas trade transactions was actually higher, at 4.34 billion dollars, but it was reduced by the oil and gas trade deficit of 1.44 billion dollars," said BPS Deputy for Distribution Statistics and Services Pudji Ismartini at a press conference.

Cumulatively, from January to August 2024, the total surplus reached 18.85 billion dollars, with 32.54 billion dollars from non-oil and gas sectors and a reduction due to the oil and gas sector deficit of 13.69 billion dollars, Xinhua news agency reported.

Exports for the month amounted to 23.56 billion dollars, supported by the largest increase in the animal/vegetable fats and oils group, although the precious metals and jewelry/gemstones group decreased by 11.88 per cent.

The largest non-oil and gas exports were to China (5.33 billion dollars), the United States (2.61 billion dollars), and Japan (1.80 billion dollars).

Meanwhile, imports for the month reached 20.67 billion dollars, supported by increase in the precious metals and jewelry/gemstones category by 34.44 per cent and decreased in the machinery/mechanical equipment group by 6.30 per cent.

The main suppliers of commodities to Indonesia for the month were China (6.43 billion dollars), Japan (1.42 billion dollars), and Australia (0.98 billion dollars).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.