Indian delegation meets US Officials, discusses Pahalgam terror attack, Op Sindoor

Washington, June 7 (IANS) An All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India, led by senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, met with key American lawmakers and officials to brief them on the recent Pahalgam terror attack and India’s response through Operation Sindoor.

During the visit, the delegation held a significant meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. The Indian Embassy in Washington shared the update on social media platform X, stating:

“The All Party Parliamentary delegation led by Dr. @ShashiTharoor had a warm and candid conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State @DeputySecState today. The Indian Delegation briefed him on the atrocities of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor,” the embassy posted.

The delegation also met Senator Chris Van Hollen, a member of the influential US Senate Foreign Relations Committee. In that meeting, the Indian lawmakers discussed the cross-border nature of the Pahalgam attack and reiterated India’s firm stance against terrorism.

“The Indian parliamentary delegation led by Dr @ShashiTharoor had a productive meeting with Senator @ChrisVanHollen, member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The delegation briefed him on the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, discussed India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor, and put forth India’s firm resolve to counter cross-border terrorism in all its forms. The Senator sympathized with the victims of repeated terror attacks in India, said that [the US] stands with [India] in the fight against terrorism, and expressed support for India’s right to defend itself,” the embassy posted on X.

Earlier, the Indian delegation engaged in candid conversations with members of the US Congress, senior officials from the US government, and representatives of American think tanks and media at a reception hosted by India’s Ambassador to the United States.

The visit is part of an ongoing diplomatic effort to build bipartisan support in Washington for stronger counter-terrorism cooperation and to deepen strategic ties between India and the US in the face of regional security threats.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delegation had an "excellent meeting" with United States Vice President J.D. Vance in Washington, briefing him about Operation Sindoor, terrorism faced by India and regional security.

"The All Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Dr. Shashi Tharoor called on Vice President J D Vance this morning. The conversation focused on strengthening the India-US partnership including cooperation in counter-terrorism domain," the Embassy of India in the United States posted on X.

