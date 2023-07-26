IMD warns of heavy rain across India

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued warnings of extremely heavy rainfall in areas such as Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana over the next two days.

Meanwhile, regions like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three days.

The IMD predicted that in Northwest India light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is expected.

“Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to see this rainfall from Wednesday to Saturday. East Uttar Pradesh will likely experience this rainfall from Friday to Sunday, while Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir will see it from Wednesday to Friday,” said the IMD.

Additionally, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may experience isolated very heavy rainfall from Wednesday to Friday, and Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday.

Central India is expected to receive light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall during the period from Wednesday to Saturday. Vidarbha may experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday, and Chhattisgarh may see isolated very heavy rainfall from Wednesday to Friday.

The weather man further said that West India is likely to have light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas. “Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra may experience this rainfall from Wednesday to Saturday. Gujarat Region and Marathwada may see isolated heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. Moreover, Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra may face isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday,” it said.

Besides, South India is expected to receive light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall. “Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, and Coastal Karnataka are likely to see this rainfall from Wednesday to Friday. Isolated very heavy rainfall may occur in Rayalaseema and Interior Karnataka on Wednesday, while isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on Wednesday and Thursday, and in Coastal Karnataka on Wednesday,” it said.

In East India, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Odisha till July 30. “Sub-Himalaya West Bengal and Sikkim will likely experience this rainfall from July 26-28, and Jharkhand & Bihar on Saturday and Sunday.Additionally, isolated very heavy rainfall is possible in Odisha on Wednesday,” said the IMD.

Northeast India is forecasted to experience light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall till July 30. “Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on Friday,” it added. IANS ssh/

