Miss World 2025: Who is Nandini Gupta? All Eyes on India’s Beauty with a Purpose

A little girl named Nandini Gupta dreamed of representing India on the international scene while growing up in the middle of millet and mustard fields in Rajasthan. She is now ready to compete in the 72nd Miss World pageant, which will be held in Hyderabad on May 31, 2025, making her ambition a reality.

Who is Nandini Gupta?

Nandini was born in September 2003 and comes from a small agricultural family in Kaithun, which is close to Kota. She lives with a younger sister and their cherished Labrador, Banjo, while her mother stays at home and her father works as a farmer. When Nandini thinks back on her childhood, she says, "I grew up playing in the fields of mustard, millets, and black chickpeas."

At Kota's St. Paul's Senior Secondary School, Nandini started her academic career. She studied for a degree in Business Management at Lala Lajpat Rai College in Mumbai, motivated by her love of leadership and business. Her ambitions in the field of pageantry were stoked by her early involvement in planning and presenting extracurricular activities.

Miss India 2023 Crown

Nandini, who represented Rajasthan, won the title of Femina Miss India World 2023 at the young age of 19. An important turning point in her trip was reached at the grand finale, which took place in Imphal, Manipur, on April 15, 2023. Her triumph demonstrated her perseverance and commitment in addition to being a personal accomplishment.

Nandini, who is currently 21 years old, will compete for India in the Miss World 2025 competition in Hyderabad. "It fills me with pride to represent India on home soil," she said with pride. The warmth, charm, and diversity of Telangana will undoubtedly provide an unforgettable setting for this life-changing adventure.

In keeping with the slogan of Miss World, "Beauty with a Purpose," Nandini brought Project Ekta to life. Through the promotion of an accepting and respectful society, this project seeks to significantly and permanently improve the lives of people with disabilities. Nandini made her debut in the entertainment industry with a cameo in the 2024 movie "The Heist," which took place outside of the pageant world.