India-Pakistan Tensions: Why Is Karachi Bakery Facing Heat in Hyderabad?

Amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, emotions are running high in people across the country. With Pakistan firing continuously across the Line of Control (LoC) and India responding strongly to the firing, there is a tense state that's present in people across all walks of life over the past few days.

Some individuals are diverting their emotions from supporting the armed forces in their daily battles. Karachi Bakery, the historic food store that was launched in 1953 in Hyderabad, was attacked as protests erupted over removing the name of the bakery amid heightened tensions.

The protests started in Vizag, where people attacked Karachi Bakery outlets in multiple locations across the city and called for the name to be removed instantly. Now, the same protests have started in Hyderabad, the original location of the bakery.

Clarifying the same, the Karachi Bakery owner clarifies and says that it was founded by his grandfather Khanchand Ramnani, who migrated to India during the partition. "Our grandfather named it after Karachi, as he came to India after partition. We request that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and senior administrative officers support efforts to prevent any change to the name. People are putting up the Tricolor in the bakery outlets across the city. Kindly support us, as we are an Indian brand and not a Pakistani brand."

The Karachi Bakery owner has clarified it that they are an Indian brand and have no affiliation to Pakistan whatsoever. As people are putting up Indian flags as a sign of protest against the bakery, it remains to be seen if the Telangana CM and the government look to address this issue and hear the concerns of the founder.