Hyderabad Weekend Events on May 3 and 4

This weekend, Hyderabad is buzzing with a variety of events that offer something for everyone—whether you're into live music, stand-up comedy, or even art dates. As the city embraces the energy of May, it’s time to get out and explore these vibrant experiences. Here's your curated list of events happening on May 3rd and 4th in Hyderabad.

Lifafa – Live Performance

If you’re into experimental sounds and poetic vocals, Lifafa’s performance is a must-see. The alter ego of musician Suryakant Sawhney (Peter Cat Recording Co.), Lifafa blends electronic beats and Hindustani influences, promising a captivating experience.

When: Saturday, May 3, 8 PM

Where: EXT, The Moonshine Project, Jubilee Hills

Tickets: ₹799 onwards

Karan Kanchan Live

Known for his explosive fusion of trap, desi beats, and heavy bass, Karan Kanchan’s live set will get you moving. If you love hip-hop and electronic music, don’t miss this dynamic performance at Big Bull Club.

When: Saturday, May 3, 7 PM

Where: Big Bull Club, Financial District

Tickets: ₹199 onwards

Shruti Haasan and Moksha Band

Actor-singer Shruti Haasan takes the stage with Moksha Band for her first-ever live show in Hyderabad. Get ready for a night of powerful music and star-studded entertainment.

When: Saturday, May 3, 8 PM

Where: Odeum by Prism, Gowlidoddi

Tickets: ₹1000 onwards

Dancing DJ Rahill Mehta

DJ Rahill Mehta will bring high-energy house music, along with non-stop Bollywood beats, at Xora. This night promises to keep you on your feet all night.

When: Sunday, May 4, 8 PM

Where: Xora Bar & Kitchen, Jubilee Hills

Tickets: ₹399 onwards

Folk Fusion by Swaraag

Experience a fusion of Sufi, Rajasthani folk, and contemporary music by the regional Telugu band Swaraag. A perfect evening for music lovers seeking a cultural experience.

When: Saturday, May 3, 8:30 PM

Where: Raasta, Madhapur

Tickets: ₹49

English Stand-Up Comedy by Ashwin Srinivas

Looking for some laughs? Ashwin Srinivas brings smart and observational comedy to The Comedy Theatre in Gachibowli. His show will surely tickle your funny bone.

When: Saturday, May 3, 7:30 PM

Where: The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli

Tickets: ₹399

Art Date for Couples

If you're looking for a unique date idea, head to Amoroso for an art date. Create a canvas together in a romantic setting and leave with a shared memory and artwork.

When: Saturday and Sunday, May 3 and 4, 2 PM

Where: Amoroso, Jubilee Hills

Tickets: ₹999

Speed Friending Meetup

New in town? Join this speed friending event at Amoroso to meet new people and potentially make new friends. Enjoy icebreakers and fun conversations.

When: Saturday, May 3, 7 PM

Where: Amoroso

Entry: ₹99

Saikiran Checks In - Stand-Up Comedy

Join Saikiran Rayaprolu for a hilarious evening of witty observations and relatable middle-class humor at The Comedy Theatre.

When: Saturday, May 4, 5:30 PM

Where: The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli

Tickets: ₹499

Saturday Jam Session ft. Merakee

End your Saturday with a soulful musical experience by Merakee, who will perform a mix of Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil tunes at Vault Brewery.

When: Saturday, May 3, 8 PM

Where: Vault Brewery, Jubilee Hills

Tickets: ₹250

From live music to comedy and unique date ideas, Hyderabad is the place to be this weekend. So, pick your vibe, get your tickets, and make it a weekend to remember!