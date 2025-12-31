Hyderabad Metro to Run Extended Services for New Year 2026 Celebrations

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has announced extended metro services to facilitate New Year 2026 celebrations across the city.

On December 31, metro trains on all corridors will operate beyond regular hours, with the last trains departing from all terminal stations at 1 am on January 1, 2026 and reaching their destinations around 2 am.

Under normal conditions, Hyderabad Metro services run from 6 am to 11 pm. The additional two hours on New Year’s Eve are intended to provide safer and more convenient late-night travel for revellers returning from parties, concerts, and public celebrations.

To handle the increased passenger traffic, extra security personnel will be deployed across major stations. Authorities have also cautioned commuters that strict monitoring will be in place, particularly against those attempting to travel under the influence of alcohol, and appropriate action will be taken against rule violators.

The extended schedule aims to ensure a smooth and safe start to the New Year for Hyderabad residents.