Hyderabad New Year 2026: Free Night Rides Announced to Prevent Drunk Driving – Here’s How to Book

Hyderabad, December 31: With New Year celebrations set to begin in a few hours, people across all age groups are preparing to ring in 2026 with enthusiasm. However, acknowledging the risks associated with drunk driving, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has announced a special free ride service for those who are unable to return home safely after consuming alcohol.

The union stated that anyone who finds themselves in an unfit condition to drive can call 8977009804 to avail a free drop facility to their home. The initiative is aimed at preventing drunk driving and ensuring the safety of both commuters and other road users during the New Year festivities.

According to the union, the free ride service will be operational from 11:00 pm on December 31 to 1:00 am on January 1. The facility will be available across the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda police commissionerates.

TGPWU leaders said that the union has been providing similar free night ride services during New Year celebrations for the past eight years as part of its commitment to public safety. For this year, around 500 vehicles, including cabs, autorickshaws, and EV bikes, have been deployed to support the initiative.

The campaign is being conducted under the banner #HumAapkeSaathHai, reinforcing the message that no one should risk their life or the lives of others by driving under the influence. The union urged citizens to make responsible choices and to use the free service whenever necessary.