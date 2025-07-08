Hyderabad on High Alert: Bomb Threat to Multiple Places Cause Panic

Hyderabad has been shaken by anonymous bomb threats to public and government property. The anonymous email has named places such as the City Civil Court, Judge Chambers, Gymkhana Club, Judge Quarters, and Raj Bhavan.

The police have placed themselves on high alert, and given that the mentioned places are significant government buildings, they are conducting thorough checks. The bomb squad has already begun inspecting the premises of the aforementioned places, and they are awaiting further confirmation.

The mail purportedly claimed that a bomb explosion in Raj Bhavan would occur 23 minutes after the explosion in City Civil Court. This threat email was received while the Governor was inside the building. As soon as the authorities received the threat email, the bomb squad reached Raj Bhavan and began searching every nook and corner.

It's also being reported that 4 RDX bombs and IEDs were planted, and pretty soon, an update will be received on the legitimacy of these threats. Currently, the search is focused on finding anything suspicious in the locations mentioned earlier.