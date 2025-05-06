Hyderabad to Develop New 439 Acre IT Park in Gopanpally

The Telangana government is moving ahead with plans to set up a new Information Technology (IT) park near Gachibowli, further strengthening Hyderabad's status as a major tech hub. The proposed park will be located close to the American Consulate and just two kilometers from the Kancha Gachibowli lands, making it a prime spot for tech growth.

Officials have already identified suitable land near Gopanpally Thanda in Serilingampally mandal, a location strategically placed between major infrastructure and corporate campuses. The new IT park is expected to boost economic development in the fast-growing western corridor of Hyderabad.

In March, following instructions from the Ranga Reddy District Collector, the Serilingampally Tahsildar submitted a comprehensive land report. The report lists government, private, and restricted category lands that could be used for the IT park project.

A total of 439.15 acres has been identified, covering survey numbers 127 to 173/2 and 263 to 286. The land records include clear boundary details and geotagged imagery, making them ready for the next stage of development.

The selected site is equidistant from the Outer Ring Road (Gopanpally-Tellapur stretch), Wipro's Gopanpally campus, and Tellapur. It's also just about one kilometer from the Gopanpally flyover, offering easy connectivity to major IT zones.

Officials believe that the location's proximity to key infrastructure, growing tech activity, and the recently opened American Consulate greatly increases its value. This area has seen a surge in demand for both residential and commercial developments in recent years.

In the past two years, Hyderabad’s western corridor—including Gachibowli, Nanakramguda, Financial District, Vattinagulapally, Kokapet, and Puppalaguda—has seen rapid growth in IT companies and real estate development. The proposed Gopanpally IT Park aims to tap into this momentum and attract more technology firms to the region.

Authorities are optimistic that setting up not just one, but two IT parks in the Gachibowli-Gopanpally corridor could significantly boost employment and commercial activity for both IT and non-IT sectors.

Before moving forward, revenue officials will conduct a fresh land survey to finalize boundaries and check legal clearances. Once the survey is complete, an official government notification for the IT park will be issued.

Serilingampally Tahsildar K. Venkata Reddy confirmed that the latest land data, including details of prohibited lands as per High Court guidelines, has been submitted to the District Collector. He added that an earlier notification had been set aside by the court, which is why a new report and proposal were prepared.

With land identified and planning underway, the Gopanpally IT Park is set to become another major tech destination in Hyderabad. The project aligns with the Telangana government’s broader vision of making Hyderabad a global digital and innovation hub.