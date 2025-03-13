Hyderabad: BRAOU Releases Hall Tickets for UG Courses, Check Download Link
Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University in Hyderabad is one of India's top choices for students who prefer distance education. People who are working yet don't want to limit their learning make use of the diversified courses present in the institute to continue their learning journey. The official website braou.ac.in is the home for all updates related to admission, notifications, fee payments, etc.,
Recently, the Open University located in Hyderabad has released a notification revealing that hall tickets for UG CBCS courses are now available for aspirants to download. The university released the hall tickets on Wednesday.
BRAOU Hall Tickets: How to Download
- Go to BR Ambedkar Open University official website: braou.ac.in
- Hover over to "Latest Update". Click on "Download Hall tickets for UG(CBCS) Semester-1 2025. A separate window opens.
- Enter basic details like the Admission number, and select the semester.
- Click "Submit"
- You can download the hall ticket for future reference.