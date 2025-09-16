Hyderabad Bathukamma 2025 Celebrations: Dates, Events, and Records

Hyderabad is gearing up for one of the most vibrant and cherished festivals of Telangana, Bathukamma, which will be celebrated from September 21 to September 30, 2025, culminating with Saddula Bathukamma. More than just a festival of flowers, Bathukamma is a celebration of life, feminine energy, and community spirit.

Understanding Bathukamma

The term Bathukamma originates from the Telugu words Bathuku (life) and Amma (mother), symbolizing “Mother, come alive.” The festival is dedicated to Goddess Gauri, revered as the embodiment of fertility and life. Women and girls carefully assemble layered floral stacks, often topped with a small idol of Gauramma, forming a structure resembling a temple tower.

Each evening, women dressed in colourful attire gather with their Bathukammas, singing traditional folk songs, dancing in circles, and clapping rhythmically. The festival concludes with the immersion of these floral arrangements into lakes, ponds, and water bodies, symbolizing gratitude to nature for its abundance.

Significance of the Festival

Bathukamma marks the end of the monsoon season and celebrates the arrival of fresh, vibrant flowers across Telangana. It is a gesture of thanksgiving to nature, accompanied by prayers for health, prosperity, and family happiness. Flowers such as marigold, celosia (gunugu), chrysanthemum, and lotus not only add colour to the festivities but are also believed to have therapeutic properties.

For women, Bathukamma represents unity, cultural identity, and the celebration of womanhood. It provides a platform to bond, pass down folk traditions, and showcase the energy and strength that women bring to society. Since the creation of Telangana in 2014, Bathukamma has grown to symbolize the state’s cultural pride and heritage.

Rituals and Festivities

Preparations for Bathukamma begin with cleaning and decorating homes, often with rangoli patterns. Women collect fresh flowers from gardens and fields, stacking them in layers to form intricate floral towers. Each day of the nine-day festival has specific rituals and traditional food offerings.

The festival’s grand finale, Saddula Bathukamma, sees massive gatherings and the immersion of flowers into prominent water bodies like Hussain Sagar Lake. In Hyderabad, Tank Bund becomes the epicentre of celebrations, where thousands of women come together in colourful sarees, singing, dancing, and displaying their floral creations in unison.

Celebrations and Records in 2025

This year, Hyderabad is set for record-breaking celebrations. The Telangana government has planned a Guinness World Record attempt at LB Stadium, where more than 10,000 women will participate with their Bathukammas. A grand Bathukamma carnival will be held at Tank Bund on September 27, followed by cultural parades and competitions on September 29 and 30.

Bathukamma has a history of remarkable records: in 2024, Jangaon witnessed the world’s tallest Bathukamma, and in 2016, 9,292 women set a Guinness World Record at LB Stadium. This year’s festival promises to be even more spectacular, reflecting the growing enthusiasm and pride of Telangana’s people.

Conclusion

Bathukamma 2025 is not just a floral festival; it is a celebration of life, community, and womanhood. With colourful flowers, traditional songs, dances, and massive gatherings, it showcases Telangana’s rich culture and spirit. The upcoming festivities in Hyderabad are expected to be a visual and cultural spectacle, making it a memorable celebration for everyone involved.

Also read: September 17, 2025: School Holiday List for Maharashtra, Telangana, Rajasthan, and More