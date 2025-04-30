Haj 2025: First Batch of Hyderabad Pilgrims Land in Madina

The first group of Haj 2025 pilgrims from Hyderabad has safely reached Madina after departing early Tuesday from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad. The pilgrims will spend 12 days in the holy city performing religious rituals before travelling to Mecca for the main Haj pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, preparations for the second flight are underway. The next group of pilgrims is scheduled to depart at 3:55 PM today (Wednesday). Earlier in the day, they reported to Haj House in Nampally to complete formalities. Buses transporting the pilgrims left for the airport around 10 AM. Before departure, religious scholars briefed the group on important rituals and guidelines.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed his best wishes to all 1,22,518 Indian Haj pilgrims this year. “On Tuesday, 288 pilgrims departed from Lucknow and 262 from Hyderabad,” he said on social media platform X, reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage.

The Haj is one of Islam’s most sacred journeys, drawing millions from around the world each year.