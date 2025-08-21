Hungary celebrates statehood with cultural programs, lavish fireworks

Budapest, Aug 21 (IANS) Hungary celebrated its state foundation day with a wide range of cultural, religious, and festive programs, including a lavish firework show, honouring the legacy of King Saint Stephen, the country's first monarch.

Commemorating the founding of the Hungarian state more than 1,000 years ago, the official celebration of the national holiday began on Wednesday (local time) with the raising of the national flag in front of parliament on Kossuth Square, followed by a traditional swearing-in ceremony of newly graduated military officers.

A military air parade over the Danube River drew thousands of spectators to the riverbanks, reports Xinhua news agency.

As part of the Open Parliament program, visitors were able to tour the parliament building free of charge throughout the day, including viewing Hungary's Holy Crown. In the afternoon, a solemn mass was held at Saint Stephen's Basilica, followed by the traditional procession of the Holy Right, the mummified right hand of the first king, regarded as a national relic.

The celebrations extended across Budapest and beyond, with hundreds of free cultural and entertainment events held from Aug. 16 to 21 at 19 venues, including classical music concerts, electronic music festivals, and traditional folk programs. Gastronomy played a vital role, with the annual Street of Hungarian Flavours showcasing national specialities, including the bread and cakes of the year.

Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok underlined the historic importance of the day during the oath-taking ceremony. "August 20 is the celebration of sovereign Hungarian statehood, the starting point of a thousand years of Hungarian life," he said, hailing King Saint Stephen's achievement of securing Hungary a place in Europe at his time and "irrevocably linking Hungarians to Europe" with the nation's particularities.

The day was concluded with Hungary's largest fireworks display along a five-km stretch of the Danube in central Budapest. Beginning at 9 p.m. (1900 GMT), more than 45,000 pyrotechnic effects illuminated the night sky, with a synchronised drone performance featuring iconic symbols of Hungarian history.

