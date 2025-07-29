Human rights leader thanks Indian parliamentarian for raising issue of 'Free Balochistan' in LS

Quetta, July 29 (IANS) Leading Baloch human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch has expressed gratitude to Daman and Diu Lok Sabha MP Umeshbhai Patel for raising the issue of "Free Balochistan" during the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Indian Parliament.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Patel had said, "Pakistan should be divided into different parts and made into different independent nations, just like we did with Bangladesh. This should start with extending our support to the Baloch people fighting for their freedom from Pakistan. There should be an independent Balochistan country, separate from Pakistan."

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the Baloch people, Mir Yar Baloch praised Patel's "visionary and historic speech," which he said "resonates deeply with the aspirations of our nation, and we proudly recognise him as a true friend of the Baloch people."

Reposting Mir Yar Baloch's post on X, Patel posted, "Now the need of the hour is also that the government takes some concrete steps on this issue."

Mir Yar Baloch asserted that the call for a "Free Balochistan" echoing within the halls of India's Parliament is a powerful testament to the shared aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians and 6 million Baloch people. He said that "it symbolises a collective commitment to justice, freedom, and peace."

He expressed hope that other members of the Indian Parliament would also follow Patel's example and extend their support for Balochistan's independence.

Earlier on Monday, highlighting India's message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), Mir Yar Baloch had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to raise the issue of Balochistan during the Parliamentary session and lend support for the freedom and dignity of the Baloch people.

In the letter, Mir Yar Baloch commended the unity of the Indian people and the government's steadfast stance against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

