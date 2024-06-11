Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets into Israel

Beirut/Tel Aviv, June 11 (IANS/DPA) The Hezbollah movement has fired dozens of Katyusha rockets at targets in northern Israel.

The Israeli military confirmed on Tuesday that it had recorded about 50 missiles fired from Lebanon. There were no injuries from the impacts, it said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hezbollah said that "in response to an Israeli overnight attack in Hermal, eastern Lebanon, fighters bombed the headquarters of the Artillery Regiment and the Armored Brigade of the 210th Golan Division in the Yardun Barracks with dozens of Katyusha rockets".

The Israeli attack on an area at the border with Syria left five killed, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

A Lebanese security source said two Hezbollah commanders were among those killed.

Since the war in the Gaza Strip began eight months ago, there have been daily military confrontations between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah militia and other groups in the border area between Israel and Lebanon. There have been deaths on both sides.

The mutual shelling has caused severe destruction in towns on both sides of the border.

Around 150,000 people have been evacuated or left the combat zone. Recently, the situation has escalated even further, and there are fears of a larger military confrontation in the region if the Israel-Hamas conflict continues.

