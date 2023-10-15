Hezbollah fighter, 2 citizens killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon

Beirut, Oct 15 (IANS) A fighter with Hezbollah, a Lebanese military group, was killed in the Israeli attacks that targetted the Shebaa Farms, a statement by the Shia group reported.

Moreover, a Lebanese man and his wife were killed after several Israeli artillery shells targeted their house on the outskirts of the town of Shebaa in southeast Lebanon, as fire exchange intensified between Hezbollah and Israeli forces on the Shebaa-Kfarchouba axis, Lebanese military sources told Xinhua news agency on Saturday.

The unnamed military sources said that several 155 mm artillery shells fell directly on the house of citizen Khalil Asaad Ali, 85, killing him and his wife, Zubaida Akoum, 74.

The number of Lebanese killed since the beginning of Israeli attacks in Lebanon increased to seven, including three Hezbollah fighters and a journalist working for Reuters, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Saturday afternoon, the Shebaa-Kfarchouba axis in southern Lebanon witnessed missile and artillery shelling between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

Hezbollah groups attacked Israeli sites in the disputed Shebaa Farms area and the Kfarchouba hills, including Ruwaisat Al-Alam, Al-Samaqa, Zibdin, and Ramtha with guided missiles and mortar shells, prompting the Israeli army to respond by bombing the outskirts of Kfarchouba, Shebaa, Al-Mari, Al-Majidiya, and the Shanouh and Bastra farms.

The situation on the Lebanese-Israeli border escalated after Hezbollah fired on Sunday morning tens of rockets toward the military sites in Shebaa Farms in support of the "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" launched by Hamas on October 7, prompting the Israeli forces to respond the same day by firing heavy artillery, targetting several areas in southeast Lebanon.

