Heatwave: Met Dept sounds ‘red alert’ in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 23 (IANS) The Met Department has issued a ‘red alert’ in 22 districts of Rajasthan as the heatwave continues in the state.

The 'red alert' has been issued in Alwar, Baran, Bharatpur, Bundi, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Nagaur, Pali and Barmer districts.

The Met Department has also sounded ‘orange alert’ in Jalore, Jhalawar, Bhilwara and Ajmer districts.

Barmer remained the hottest in Rajasthan recording a temperature of 48 degrees Celsius, which was the highest temperature recorded this season in the state.

Phalodi registered a temperature of 47.8 degrees Celcius, Fatehpur 47.6, Churu recorded 47.4 degrees Celcius while Jalore-Jaisalmer recorded 47.2 degrees Celsius temperature.

The maximum day temperature in Phalodi, Jodhpur, Barmer, Sikar, Pilani, Jaisalmer, and Churu was recorded at 5 degrees above normal. The maximum day temperature went above 45 degrees Celsius in Karauli, Hanumangarh, Dungarpur, Baran, Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Chittorgarh, Kota, Sikar and Pilani.

The minimum temperature in Jaipur, Kota, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Phalodi, Bikaner, Churu, Dholpur, Jalore, and Fatehpur crossed 30 degrees Celsius.

The Met officials have also warned that the mercury in Jaipur can also touch a new high of 47 to 48 degrees Celsius.

