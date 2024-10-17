Haryana CM announces recruitment exam results for 25,000 posts

Chandigarh, Oct 17 (IANS) Hours after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana, BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday fulfilled party’s major job promise by announcing the result of recruitment exams for 25,000 posts.

Ahead of the BJP to form the government for the record third time in a row, Saini had said 25,000 appointments would be made before the oath-taking ceremony.

“In the past, they (the Congress) had won power by deceiving people in several states, including Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and others. The Congress has lost its credibility,” Saini said.

“Our commission has prepared its complete result (before the polling on October 5). They were going to release it earlier but the Congress created obstacles for the youth. We said that we will not let it become an obstacle and our government's agenda is to provide employment to the youth ‘bina parchi, bina kharchi’ (without corruption or favouritism). Even the children of poor families should get employment without and we will move forward in that.”

Meanwhile, the first meeting of the Cabinet led by Saini will be held here on Friday.

A low-profile non-Jat but Other Backward Classes (OBC) face Saini, 54, took oath as the Chief Minister for the second time amidst a galaxy of NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP has formed the government for a record third consecutive term after securing an absolute majority, defying an anti-incumbency of 10 years.

The Council of Ministers, comprising 11 Cabinet ministers and two Ministers of State (Independent Charge), also took the oath of office in a 45-minute ceremony.

Two women Cabinet ministers -- Arti Rao, the daughter of Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, and Shruti Choudhry, the granddaughter of former Chief Minister Bansi Lal, are first-time legislators.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Saini, a protege of former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and his ministers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.