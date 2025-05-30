Hamas says US ceasefire proposal under review, does not meet Palestinian demands

Gaza, May 30 (IANS) A senior Hamas official said that a US proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip remains under review, even though it does not meet the core demands of the movement and the Palestinian people.

Basem Naim, a member of Hamas's political bureau, said in a statement, on Thursday, that the movement had received the Israeli response to the US proposal brokered last week by US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Naim, the Israeli position fails to address key Palestinian demands, including a complete cessation of hostilities and the lifting of the long-standing blockade on Gaza.

He said the proposal would allow for the continuation of "the occupation" and humanitarian suffering, even during any temporary truce.

"Nevertheless, the movement's leadership is evaluating the proposal with a sense of national responsibility, particularly in light of the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis facing the Palestinian people," Naim said.

Hamas stated earlier that it had received the updated ceasefire proposal through mediators and was assessing it in a way that reflects the interests of the Palestinian people and aims to achieve lasting peace and relief for Gaza residents.

Hamas had previously said it had agreed with Mr Witkoff on a "general framework" of an agreement that would lead to a lasting ceasefire, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, an influx of aid, and a transfer of power from the militant group to a politically independent committee of Palestinians.

