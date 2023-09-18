Gurjar youths detained in Meerut for insisting on anniversary celebrations of Mihir Bhoj

Meerut (UP), Sep 18 (IANS) About 20 youths, who were adamant on taking out a yatra to Mahadev Temple without permission to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mihir Bhoj in the Meerut district, were arrested and sent to Meerut by car, officials said.

Minister of State Dinesh Khatik and SP MLA Atul Pradhan garlanded the Raja Mihir Bhoj statue.

There was a scuffle between the youth of the Gurjar community and the police due to which permission was denied. The police administration had not given permission to take out the yatra in view of the dispute between the Gurjar and Rajput communities regarding taking out the yatra on the birth anniversary of Emperor Mihir Bhoj in the city.

A crowd had gathered at the Bada Mahadev Shiv Temple to take out the yatra.

SP, Rural, Kamlesh Bahadur and other senior police officials were present at the temple with a heavy police force. They detained about 20 youth when they insisted on talking out the yatra.

Amidst the high voltage drama, SP MLA Pradhan, Mukhiya Gurjar, and hundreds of youths reached the Mahadev temple.

When SP, Rural, tried to stop them with the police force, a scuffle broke out and slogans were also raised. Eventually, some leaders of the community were allowed to garland the statue of Mihir Bhoj.

Minister of State Khatik also reached the temple and paid floral tributes to Mihir Bhoj.

