Deep Mela Exhibition From August 11 to 13 At Hitex

The much-awaited DEEPMELA is back. The event is going to be held at Hitex exhibition centre Hall 3, Hyderabad, from August 11 to 13. The expected number of visitors is around 15,000. Smt. Sudha Reddy will be gracing the event, organised by the Deepshikha Mahila Club, the leading ladies organisation which has been there since 1965. "Service to humanity is service to God", is their motto.

Deepshikha Mahila Club does other special services of running the Gurukul High school and the Deepshikha Vocational Junior College for underprivileged children and youth. About 1500 children are getting a quality education. They also provide charity services to orphanages, old age homes, medical support and natural calamities.

To support these ongoing activities, Deepmela is held every year. The much awaited Mela has around 250 stalls from all over India and neighbouring countries. It is held in a hall spread over 50,000 square feet area.

Deepmela boasts of a widely popular Food Court which offers tasty chaat, Biryani, Pizza, ice cream, mocktails.

Deepmela attracts thousands of visitors and families as it has something for everyone.

All proceeds go towards funding philanthropic activities run by the members of the Deepshikha Mahila Club.

PRESIDENT

VICE PRESIDENT

Presidant

Smt.Radhika Malani

Smt. Radhika Malani.

Post. Madhu Jain.

Secretary

Smt. Priyanka Baheti

Treasurer

Smt. Sangeeta Jain

Joint Secretary

Smt. Bhavna Sanghi

Joint Secretary

Smt.Meenakshi Bhuraria

Member

Smt. Shivani Tibrewal

Advisor

Smt. Jaya Daga

PP

Port. Princets Goggare