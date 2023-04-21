Gold, high-value goods stolen from Toronto airport

Toronto, April 21 (IANS) Gold and other high-value goods were stolen after being offloaded from an aircraft at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada, local media reported.

The theft occurred on Monday when a "high-value container" worth C$20 million ($16 million) was stolen from a holding cargo facility after being taken off a plane that landed at the airport, Xinhua news agency quoted CTV News as saying on Thursday citing police.

After being secured in the holding facility, the cargo was removed by "illegal means", police said, adding that it was too early to know if the theft was carried out professionally.

Police also said that they did not know where the gold is or if it was still in the country and that they believe this is an isolated incident.

No arrests have been made and police did not release any information on the suspects.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority confirmed to CTV News that thieves accessed the public side of a warehouse that is leased to a third party outside of the airport's primary security line and that this did not involve access to the airport itself and did not pose a threat to passengers or staff.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.