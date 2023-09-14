Gen Mark Milley denies Trump’s claim of military attack on Iran

Washington, Sep 14 (IANS) General Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, has strongly rejected a claim made by former President Donald Trump and his White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that he had recommended an American military attack on Iran.



Rilley told CNN on Wednesday that he never recommended a military attack on Iran during the Trump administration, pushing back on the claims.

“I can assure you that not one time have I ever recommended attacking Iran,” the top military official said.

Milley told CNN he did not know the specific document Trump was referring to.

It had been previously reported that it was not authored by Milley.

“I don’t know the document they’re talking about. I’ve never seen – no one’s presented me with what it is they’re talking about. So, I really still can’t comment on it,” Milley said.

“But I can assure you that, you know, a military attack on Iran is a very, very serious undertaking. We have capabilities. We have plans – that’s not particularly unusual – to comment on that. But I am not going to go further and discuss any of the details, he said referring to Trumps claims. ”

Trump was reportedly captured on audio tape talking about the plan with biographers for Meadows way back in July 2021 at his Bedminster, New Jersey, resort, acknowledging he had not declassified the document.

“As president, I could have declassified, but now I can’t,” Trump says of the document, according to the transcript of the tape .

Milley, an Army general who is retiring on September 30 as the nation’s top military officer, was Trump’s chairman of the Joint Chiefs during the final 16 months of his time in office.

He had a huge role in events of Trump’s presidency, including the response to the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 and actions he took after January 6, 2001, when he was concerned that the former President could go “rogue”, media reports said.

Milley also became a significant figure in special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of Trump over his alleged mishandling of classified documents, when the former President claimed to have a plan to attack Iran authored by Milley.

In a superseding indictment filed against Trump in July, Smith alleged that the former President willfully retained a top-secret document that was a “presentation concerning military activity in a foreign country", which as reported was Iran.

In the July 2021 meeting with Meadows’ biographers, Trump was complaining about Milley shortly after The New Yorker released a story on how the Army General nstructed the Joint Chiefs to ensure Trump issued no illegal orders in the final days of his presidency.

In his book, “The Chief’s Chief”, Meadows references the meeting and the Iran document, claiming Milley urged Trump to attack Iran more than once during Trump’s presidency, but that Trump would not do so.

Meadows in his book says: “The President recalls a four-page report typed up by Mark Milley himself. It contained the general’s own plan to attack Iran, deploying massive numbers of troops, something he urged President Trump to do more than once during his presidency. President Trump rejected those requests every time."

Milley told CNN that he did not know what Meadows had written but reiterated he had never recommended an attack on Iran.

“I can tell you with certainty that this chairman never recommended a wholesale attack on Iran,” Milley said.

“And to do that, I think would require a significant degree of risk that we may or may not want to take given the circumstances, but that that part of it didn’t happen. And I’m not sure I don’t know the exact quotes that Meadows said, but I can assure you I know what I’ve done and it’s not to recommend an attack on Iran.”

