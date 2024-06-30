Four killed, five injured in road accident in Pakistan

Islamabad, June 30 (IANS) Four policemen were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident occurred in Kashmore district, where a police van overturned after one of its wheels burst, the district's police said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured policemen have been shifted to a nearby hospital where two of them are in critical condition, the police added.

An investigation is underway to determine any potential negligence or miscreancy in the incident.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan due to poorly maintained roads, violation of road safety rules, and reckless driving.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.