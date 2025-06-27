Cadmium Contamination in Food: French Experts Call for Urgent Action

A coalition of French doctors has issued a serious warning about cadmium, a toxic heavy metal found in common foods such as potatoes, bread, and cereals. According to the Union Régionale des Professionnels de Santé (URPS), young children are at the highest risk, with long-term exposure linked to cancer, kidney damage, and cardiovascular diseases.

Cadmium Contamination in Kids' Diets Alarming

In a recent press release, URPS described the situation as an "explosion of contamination in young children." Starchy and grain-heavy diets, typical among French toddlers and school-aged children, significantly increase their cadmium exposure levels.

Medical professionals warn that cadmium tends to accumulate in the body over time, particularly in the liver and kidneys, posing serious health risks even years after exposure.

What is Cadmium and How Does It Enter Our Food?

Cadmium is a naturally occurring metal, but its presence in food has dramatically increased due to industrial pollution and the use of phosphate-based fertilizers. Crops absorb cadmium from soil treated with these fertilizers, making their way into the human food chain through vegetables and grains. Tobacco smoke is also a major non-dietary source of cadmium exposure.

Health Risks Associated with Cadmium Exposure

Cadmium has been identified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) as a Group 1 carcinogen. Its long-term effects include:

Cancer: Strong links to lung, prostate, pancreatic, and kidney cancers

Kidney damage: Cadmium accumulates in the kidneys, leading to chronic damage

High blood pressure & heart disease

Bone weakening and osteoporosis

Cognitive delays in children

Reproductive health issues

ANSES Report: Children's Exposure Far Exceeds Safe Levels

France’s food safety agency ANSES revealed striking data:

Only 0.6% of adults exceed the safe cadmium intake level

14% of children aged 3–17 surpass the limit

36% of toddlers under 3 are exposed to dangerous levels

This makes children particularly vulnerable due to their body weight and eating habits.

France Lagging Behind in Fertilizer Regulations

While the European Union has capped cadmium levels in phosphate fertilizers at 60 mg/kg, many experts believe this is still too high. Countries like Germany and the Netherlands have imposed stricter national standards. France, the largest consumer of phosphate fertilizers in the EU, has yet to adopt tighter measures—prompting criticism from health advocates.

Top 5 EU Countries with Cadmium Food Alerts (2000–2022)

According to a Euronews-backed study, the highest cadmium-related food alerts were recorded in:

Italy

Spain

Germany

France

Poland

This data confirms that cadmium contamination is a widespread European issue—not an isolated French problem.

Doctors Demand Urgent Action from French Government

To tackle the crisis, French physicians are urging immediate government intervention, including:

National awareness campaigns about cadmium dangers

Revamping school lunch menus to reduce cadmium-heavy foods

Supporting organic and sustainable farming practices

Monitoring at-risk populations, especially children

They also highlighted the U.S. as a model for cadmium control, citing its successful regulation of sewage sludge in agriculture to limit contamination.

A Long-Term Threat That Can No Longer Be Ignored

Experts emphasize that cadmium’s danger lies in its ability to silently build up in the body over decades, often going unnoticed until severe health consequences arise. Early prevention, they warn, is the only way to protect future generations.