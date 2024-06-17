Five terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Islamabad, June 17 (IANS) Five terrorists were killed in an operation by security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a military statement said.

On Sunday, the security forces launched the operation in the Khyber tribal district following a tip-off on the presence of terrorists there, Xinhua news agency reported citing the media wing of the Pakistan military, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"During the operation, the troops effectively detected the terrorists' location and killed five terrorists," the statement said.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists, the ISPR said.

