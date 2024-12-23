Five suspects detained in Istanbul for financing IS

Istanbul, Dec 23 (IANS) Turkish police detained five people in Istanbul on Monday on suspicion of financing Islamic State (IS), state broadcaster TRT reported.

Acting on an investigation by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, authorities identified seven suspects allegedly involved in sending funds to IS members in conflict zones, TRT said.

Arrest warrants were issued on charges of "membership of an armed terrorist organisation" and "violating the Law on the Prevention of Terrorism Financing."

Police conducted simultaneous raids at seven addresses across Istanbul, detaining five suspects, TRT reported, adding that efforts to apprehend the remaining two were underway.

During the raids, 55,000 euros and various organisational documents were seized, Xinhua news agency reported.

In September, the Turkish Police had apprehended a suspect believed to have orchestrated a January attack on a church in Istanbul.

The Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) and the General Directorate of Security conducted a joint operation in Istanbul to capture Viskhan Soltamatov, a suspected member of the Islamic State (IS).

According to the agency, Soltamatov was involved in planning the assault on the Santa Maria Italian Church and was responsible for supplying the weapon used.

The attack, which occurred on January 28 during prayer in the Sariyer district, resulted in the death of a Turkish citizen.

Turkish Police had previously arrested 31 suspects linked to the attack, and the investigation continues.

In February, the country's security agencies had arrested at least 34 foreign nationals over their suspected links to the Islamic State in an operation across seven provinces in Turkey.

During operations, unauthorised firearms, a significant amount of foreign currency, and digital materials were also seized.

Turkey designated IS a terrorist organisation in 2013 and has been targeted by the group in several attacks. Ankara has conducted counter-terrorism operations both domestically and abroad in response.

