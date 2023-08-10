Five of family go missing in Himachal after cloudburst

Shimla, Aug 10 (IANS) Five members of a family in Himachal Pradesh went missing after a cloudburst in Sirmaur district on Thursday, officials said. The rescue operation is underway.



The cloudburst led to a rise in the water level of the Giri River, an important tributary of the Yamuna. Visuals show water from the river gushing into nearby residential areas.

Officials told IANS that the cloudburst caused massive devastation in Sirmauri Tal in Paonta Sahib Assembly constituency.

“Kuldeep Singh’s house got buried under debris and there might be a possibility of some people getting buried in the house,” an official said.

He said about 70 families have left their homes at night and moved to safer places along the national highway.

People in the area began rescue operations even before local authorities reached the spot.

Sub-divisional Magistrate G.S. Cheema said efforts are being made to reach the disaster-hit village as falling debris have delayed the relief and rescue operation.

