'Fight against Racism is my number one goal': Nicolas Williams

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The footballing culture in Spain has always been one of the best in the world. However, in recent years, a dark cloud in the shape of racism has set over La Liga fans, with the number of incidents increasing in numbers. Spanish winger Nicolas Williams had made fighting racism his 'number one goal'.

"My brother (Athletic's Inaki Williams) and I, as black people, have an important task in this life, which is the fight against racism. It's my number one goal. As a public figure, in order to contribute to that fight, I cannot be sidetracked or become a freak and not have my feet on the ground," said Williams to Spanish outlet El Mundo.

One of the biggest targets for the fans has been Vinicius Jr., who has been harassed and targeted on multiple occasions, with the number of incidents increasing, with the most recent incident coming by Atletico Madrid fans during the Madrid Derby on September 30, when Los Blanocs walked off the pitch after abuse followed after Eder Militao’s opening goal at the Wanda Metropolitano.

"Obviously I'm not in Vinicius' skin and I don't know how he feels. I can speak for myself and it's true that in football there are too many insults. I don't like it when they insult others, whether it's Vinícius or Luka Modric. You have to go to the field to enjoy and support your team without needing to insult anyone

"I don't know, I think we have to reflect because I don't understand that behaviour (insults, racism, flare throwing), and they make football worse. Too often there is a lack of respect for others," added the 2024 Euros winner.

A Real Mallorca fan, who was accused of racially abusing opposition players on two separate instances, was given a 12-month suspended prison sentence by a Spanish court in September.

