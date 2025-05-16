Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Puja Timings, Fasting Rules & Planetary Impact Explained

Whereas most festivals burst forth in noise and display, Sankashti Chaturthi comes with a peaceful aura, drawing in worshipers into an atmosphere of quiet, devotion, and inward reboot. On May 16, 2025, worshipers all over India will celebrate this auspicious day in honor of Lord Ganesha — that is, in his Ekadanta incarnation, the sagacious, single-tusked god who is well known to drive away challenges and steer seekers toward wisdom.



The Deeper Meaning Behind the Day

"Sankashti" means freedom from difficulties, not only material ones, but also those that obfuscate the mind and heart. This monthly celebration reminds us to stop, turn inward again to connect with higher purpose, and seek light. By fasting, prayer, and silence, worshipers invite divine guidance, entrusting Ganesha to lead them through darkness and turmoil with benevolence.

Why May 16 Is Chosen for Observance This Year

Following the Hindu lunar calendar, Sankashti Chaturthi falls on the diminishing moon's fourth day (Chaturthi Tithi). It is this year, commencing at 4:03 AM IST on May 16 and ending at 5:10 AM IST on May 17.

The fast is broken only after moonrise, which occurs at 10:29 PM IST on May 16 — the official date for this month's observance. Significantly, the Sadhya Yoga, dominant all day and night, lends an aura of spiritual strength, making it a highly rewarding time for rituals and prayers.



Celestial Significance: What the Stars Say

Tonight, the Moon will pass through Sagittarius, a Jupiter-ruled sign, which will ignite a thirst for higher learning, spirituality, and soul-exploration. Meanwhile, the Sun in Taurus, Venus-ruled, points to devotion, loyalty, and earthiness in rituals performed from the heart.

In addition to this alignment, Venus is conjunct Saturn and Neptune in Pisces, creating a karmic and spiritual cycle under Jupiter's expansive eye. This infrequent alignment augments emotional depth, refines intuition, and indicates long-standing understanding, which is perfect for all doing vrat and meditation with a truthful intent.

Simultaneously, the Sun's conjunction with Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus also indicates sudden revelations and spiritual awakenings. A reminder that humble rituals done with faith can create great changes within us.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Ritual Timings and Important Muhurats

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Chaturthi Tithi Starts: 4:03 AM IST, May 16

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 5:10 AM IST, May 17

Moonrise for Puja: 10:29 PM IST, May 16

Best Time for Puja: 10:30 PM IST (May 16) to 12:38 AM IST (May 17)

Devotees usually keep a fast during the day and initiate Ganapati Puja after moonrise to complete the religious cycle.



6 Spiritually Charged Acts for Sankashti Chaturthi