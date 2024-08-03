Extraction of three salt mines begins in Afghanistan

Maimana (Afghanistan), Aug 3 (IANS) The extraction of three salt mines in Qaramqul district, north Afghanistan's Faryab province, formally commenced on Saturday, said Hamayon Afghan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.

The project, led by a local private company, involves an investment of 24 million US dollars. The company has leased the 14-square-kilometre territory for 15 years and aims to produce tonnes of salt per day, according to the official.

In addition to the extraction operations, the company will also establish a salt processing plant in the area.

The project is expected to generate employment opportunities for 500 people, providing a significant boost to the local economy, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Afghan caretaker government has previously awarded several mining contracts to Afghan and foreign companies. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to launch development and infrastructure projects aimed at addressing economic challenges and creating job opportunities.

