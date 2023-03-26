Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Spain soar past Norway, Wales hold Croatia

Berlin (Germany), March 26 (IANS) Substitute Joselu scored twice in two minutes to spur Spain past Norway 3-0 in Group A, while Nathan Broadhead's 93rd-minute equaliser earned Wales a 1-1 draw with Croatia in Group D of the Euro 2024 qualifiers on Saturday.

Dani Olmo flicked Alejandro Balde's cross-shot into the net in the 13th minute to set off Spain to a good start in Luis de la Fuente's first match in charge in Malaga.

Coming in as a substitute in the 81st minute, Joselu headed past Orjan Nyland in just two minutes and found the net again from close range one minute later to seal Spain's 23rd consecutive home win in Euro qualifiers, reports news agency Xinhua.

In Group D, Andrej Kramaric's strike in the 28th minute put Croatia ahead, before he and Luka Modric continued to create chances but all were denied by Wales 'keeper Danny Ward. Their lead was cancelled in the stoppage time as Broadhead tipped in an equaliser in the 93rd minute on his senior international debut to rescue Wales a point.

Elsewhere, Turkiye defeated Armenia 2-1 in the other clash in Group D while Scotland began a Euro qualifying campaign with a victory for the first time since 2006 after beating Cyprus 3-0.

In Group I, Winger Renato Steffen's hat-trick powered Switzerland to beat Belarus 5-0. Israel drew 1-1 with Kosovo and Andorra lost to Romania 2-0.

