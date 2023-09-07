EU committed to helping Lebanon overcome crisis: Ambassador

Beirut, Sep 7 (IANS) The newly-appointed EU Ambassador to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele, has vowed to work closely with Lebanese authorities and the international community to help Lebanon overcome its crisis.

"I look forward to working closely with Lebanese authorities, civil society organisations, and the international community to put Lebanon on the path to recovery," she said on Wednesday in a statement.

De Waele stressed the European Union's long-standing partnership with Lebanon and reiterated its commitment to assisting Lebanon in addressing its worsening socio-economic crisis, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The EU continues to support the implementation of structural reforms, which would help Lebanon build strong state institutions accountable to their citizens," she said, adding fully operational institutions would also benefit relations between the EU and Lebanon.

The statement came after De Waele's meeting on Wednesday with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Lebanon has been suffering from the worst financial crisis in its history, with more than 80 per cent of the population struggling with poverty.

