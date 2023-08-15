Ethiopian parliament ratifies state of emergency in troubled Amhara region

Addis Ababa, Aug 15 (IANS) The Ethiopian House of People's Representatives (HoPR) has ratified a six-month state of emergency in the conflict-hit Amhara region where a suspected airstrike killed 26 people over the weekend.

In its extraordinary session late Monday night, the HoPR, or lower house of Parliament, examined and ratified the rule following Ethiopian Council of Ministers' announcement of a state of emergency on August 4, pending endorsement by the HoPR, reports Xinhua news agency.

While explaining the necessity of the rule to members of the parliament, Chief Government Whip Tesfaye Beljige said that the armed illegal activities in Amhara have become impossible to control through the regular law enforcement system.

The armed confrontation has greatly threatened the constitutional order of the East African country and disrupted the overall economic and social activities of the residents in the region, he said.

The Council of Ministers said it is necessary to take emergency measures to maintain public peace and security and enforce law and order.

It also disclosed that the move followed the formal request by the Amhara regional government, calling on the federal government to "take appropriate measures" in response to the expanding clashes.

On Sunday, the strike in Finote Selam was among the most deadly in the region, where the army has been fighting Fano, a local paramilitary force.

The fighting has been fuelled by Fano accusations that the federal government is trying to weaken Amhara's defences.

It is Ethiopia's worst crisis since a civil war in the northern Tigray region ended in November 2022.

Fano had backed federal forces during the Tigray war, the BBC reported.

They have refused to disarm, prompting the federal government to deploy the army.

