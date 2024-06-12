Erik Ten Hag to stay as Manchester United manager: Report

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Following weeks of speculation, Erik ten Hag will continue as Manchester United manager after the club's board opted to retain him following a post-season review.

Despite an underwhelming eighth-place finish in the Premier League, Ten Hag's FA Cup triumph against Manchester City proved crucial.

The review, initiated right after the cup final, initially saw Ten Hag facing potential dismissal. However, the 2-1 victory shifted the narrative, leading to "constructive conversations" about his future, BBC reports.

United prioritised continuity and Ten Hag's vision, despite interest from managers like Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino.

Ten Hag's second season was a mixed bag. Injuries plagued the team, contributing to the disappointing league finish. However, his success in domestic cup competitions, winning the EFL Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024, showcased his tactical prowess.

This decision brings some stability to Old Trafford after a period of managerial churn. Ten Hag, who arrived in 2022, is tasked with replicating the success he achieved with Ajax, leading them to three Eredivisie titles and two Dutch Cups.

With contract talks progressing, fans can expect to see Ten Hag continue building his project at Manchester United.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.