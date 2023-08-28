Watch: Jahnvi Kapoor Visits Tirupati Balaji Temple with Beau Shikhar Pahariya

Tirupati: Bollywood actor Jahnvi Kapoor visited Tirupati Balaji temple here on Monday. Clad in a purple saree, the actress offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara, She was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

After exiting the temple, both Jahnvi and Shikhar were seen bowing to the deity once again and then they sat in the car and left the place.

The actress, who was recently seen in the Varun Dhawan-starrer Bawal movie, is making her Tollywood debut with Jr NTR’s upcoming Devara. Helmed by Koratla Siva, the film also stars senior Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan who is reportedly playing the role of an antagonist in the film.

