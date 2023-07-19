Ruhani Sharma’s HER Chapter 1 Censor Report

Ruhani Sharma's upcoming movie HER is gearing up for the release. Just two days left for the film to open in theatres. Ruhani Sharma's HER completed all censor formalities. The film has received a U/A Certificate. A few objectionable dialogues are muted. HER is directed by Sreedhar Swaraghav

The movie produced by Raghu Sankuratri and Deepa Sankuratri under the banner Double Up Media stars Vikas Vasishta playing the male lead. The film trailer, teaser and posters received a thumping response from all quarters.

The movie has music by Pavan, cinematography by Vishnu Besi, and editing by Chanakya Toorupu.

The movie will release through Suresh Movies Film Distributors.

