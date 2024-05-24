Bharat Ahlawwat talks about his dream of acting: 'Googled pictures with different expressions, tried to copy them'

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Bharat Ahlawwat has shared his story of a young boy with a dream of becoming an actor, revealing how he used to Google pictures with different expressions and poses, trying to replicate them and taking photos of himself.

Bharat, who is currently seen as Siddharth in the show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa', began his journey with modelling, a field he initially approached with caution.

Reflecting on his early passion for the camera, he said: "Becoming an actor has been my childhood dream. I have loved the camera since I was in school. I used to Google pictures with different expressions and poses and tried to copy them, taking photos of myself."

"Later, when I started modelling, I did reference shoots for a year. Initially, I didn’t want to pursue modelling, but I wanted to start things on my own without my parents' support. After a year, I began receiving offers from big brands," he shared.

Encouraged by his success in modelling, Bharat decided to pursue his true passion -- acting. However, the journey was not straightforward.

"I had no clue how to give auditions or what they teach you in acting workshops before coming to Mumbai. I started everything after Covid. Initially, I encountered many challenges. But over time, you learn about Mumbai and how to tackle things. It’s a slow process and all about hard work, patience, and luck," he said.

Bharat added: "It took me four years to get my first big project as a lead, and I couldn’t have imagined anything better than the ‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa’ show as my big break. The character of Siddharth is a die-hard lover who can fight the world for his love. He is someone who will be by his partner's side in thick and thin."

‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa’ airs on Shemaroo Umang.

