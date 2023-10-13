RGV’s political thriller flick ‘Vyooham’ packs intrigue, gritty realism in new trailer

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has released the trailer for his latest political-thriller film ‘Vyooham’. Another experimental outing from the ‘Siva’ director, the trailer packs in high intrigue, gritty realism, a compelling storyline, and immense thrills.

From the surface,the Telugu film seems to be based on the real-life Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the many events that shaped his life after the passing of his father, Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy.

While indeed there is a lot of realism to the compelling narrative much of which is based on true events, the trailer doesn’t exactly look like a biopic as opposed to just narrating one facet of a politician’s very complicated life.

The movie also seems to aim guns at the former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, who allegedly hurled corruption charges against Y. S. Jagan for which the latter was imprisoned back in 2015.

There is a lot of dramatic thrill, high-octane excitement, and a very grounded and dark approach which can be seen in the overall aesthetic employed, so as to keep things very rooted.

Mainly, the premise is very clearly focused on the politics in Andhra Pradesh and the life of Y.S. Jagan from 2009 onwards when he started an Odarpu Yatra (condolence tour) across the state, to console the families of those who had committed suicide or died of shock after the death of his father.

The ‘Satya’ filmmaker has portrayed the real-life incidents and weaved subsequent plots around it in his own style and manner, giving these events his own touch.

Another example of RGV’s experimental take on complex topics, ‘Vyooham’ stars Ajmal Amir, Manasa Radhakrishnan, Dhanunjay Prabhune, Surabhi Prabhavati, Rekha Surekha, Vasu Inturi, Kota Jayaram, and Elina Tuteja. It will be theatrically released on November 10, 2023.