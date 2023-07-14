Reminder: BTS Jungkook’s Solo Single To Be Released Today, Watch Teaser

Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS releases the teaser for his forthcoming solo track, Seven. Along with Jungkook, Seven’s music video also features Han So Hee. HYBE Labels, along with the teaser also mentioned on YouTube that the song will be featuring a renowned American rapper Latto.

The official music video of Jungkook’s solo track ‘Seven’ will be released today. This song will be Jungkook’s first solo release of 2023. Jungkook’s last solo release was for 2022 FIFA World Cup soundtrack, Dreamers.

In the teaser, My Name actor Han So Hee is seen seated at a busy restaurant with Jungkook, seemingly on a date. While it was a quiet atmosphere, the teaser showed them arguing over something. Han So Hee is shouting at Jungkook and in return Jungkook argues with her. In the background of the teaser we can see that as they continue to argue, to the other customers’ dismay, the chandelier drops from the ceiling on a table next to them.

The starting of the teaser did not have an audio but later as the screen goes black with only ‘Seven (feat. Latto)’ written, we can hear Jungkook’s voice. Latto did not make an appearance in the teaser.

As per the Korean media outlet, Han So-hee will feature in the music video for Jungkook’s Seven. As the report states the actor completed the MV filming in Los Angeles.

Fans could not keep calm as they reacted to Jungkook’s new music video teaser for the upcoming song Seven on YouTube. One wrote, "This is going to be astronomical! Jungkook, I love you and your talent..." Another one commented, "Cannot wait for the song as the teaser excited me to another level."

