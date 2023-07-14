Sunny Deol reveals how iconic 'handpump scene' in 'Gadar' came to life

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Actor Sunny Deol who is all geared up for the release of 'Gadar 2', has opened up on the emotions that he felt while filming the most iconic 'handpump' scene in the first instalment of the movie.

Sunny along with his co-star Ameesha Patel will be seen promoting their upcoming sequel to 2001 romantic period action drama 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', on the comedy show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

One of Bollywood's most iconic scenes is the 'handpump scene' in the first edition of 'Gadar' where Sunny uproots a hand pump in anger during a face-off with Amrish Puri.

Shedding some light on the emotions that he felt while bringing this scene to life, Sunny shared, "It's not about a person uprooting a hand pump; it's about an emotional journey where one finds strength in the love and support of his family."

"When a person is emotionally trapped, surrounded by his family on all sides, he would take such a step to save his children and wife from a difficult situation. In those moments, the divine essence of Waheguru dwells within us, guiding our actions. And that's how the scene came into the picture and became an audience-adored scene of all time," the senior actor said.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony.

