Preeti Jhangiani's Husband Met with Car Accident, Condition Critical

Preeti Jhangiani's husband and actor Parvin Dabas met with an accident on Saturday (September 21, 2024) morning. Parvin sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra. He is currently being treated in the ICU, and reports suggest that his condition is critical.

Preeti is popular in Telugu films as she acted as the heroine in Telugu films like Thammudu and Narasimha Naidu. Preeti now faced a personal tragedy when her husband's car met with an accident on Saturday.

Preeti Jhangiani expressed her shock over the incident, saying, "My entire family is in shock. We are unable to speak. Early this morning, my husband was involved in a car accident. The doctors have informed us that his condition is not good, and they are conducting medical tests."