The Last Schedule Of Sita Kalyana Vaibhogame Begins

Suman and Garima Chauhan are making their debut with the forthcoming venture 'Sita Kalyana Vaibhogame'. Rachala Yugandhar is producing the movie under the banner of Dream Gate Productions, while Satish Paramaveda is directing it.

Popular producer 'Dil' Raju sounded the clapboard when it was launched. Besides huge action episodes, the movie will have good family emotions too. Many felt that the title Sita Kalyana Vaibhogame has positive vibrations. Recently, a song was shot in Goa with around 250 dancers with renowned choreographer Bhanu Master overseeing it.

Producer Rachala Yugandhar is mounting this family entertainer which designates the magnificence of Telangana on a huge budget. The last schedule of this movie began in and around Pochampalli. Fight master Dragon Prakash is canning an intense action sequence in Nallamala forest with 100 fighters taking part in it.

The film unit said that the film is being shot at a fast pace and will be released for Dussehra.

Gagan Vihari is playing the antagonist in this movie that stars Naginidu, Shivaji Raja, Prabhavathi, and Racha Ravi in other lead roles.

The music for this movie is by Charan Arjun, the cinematography is by Praveen Vanamali, and the fights are by Dragon Prakash. Bhanu Master and Polaki Vijay are the choreographers.