US distributor Harish Sajja passes away

Harish Sajja of Ficus, one of the leading distribution agencies in the USA, passed away in Atlanta today due to a heart attack.

Harish Sajja started his career as a US distributor with the movie Rakhi and he was the biggest distributor in the US for almost a decade from 2008 to 2016.

Harish Sajja distributed several biggies in the USA such as Dookudu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Robo, Race Gurram, 1 Nenokkadine, Aagadu, Janatha Garage, etc. Dookudu was the first million-dollar movie in the USA.

May his soul rest in peace.