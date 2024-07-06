Bigg Boss OTT 3: Latest Voting Trends

The weekend is here, and Bigg Boss OTT 3 fans are eagerly waiting to see host Anil Kapoor. The show is currently in its second week, and all the contestants are giving each other tough competition to survive longer.

This week's nominations for eviction are Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Armaan Malik, Vishal Pandey, Sana Sultan, Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Chaurasia, and Munisha Khatwani. Based on current voting trends, Sai Ketan Rao seems to be in the lead, followed by Sana, Armaan, and Vishal Pandey. Sana Sultan is also likely safe. Deepak and Munisha are currently in the danger zone for this week's elimination.

Who do you think will be eliminated from the show? Let us know in the comments below.