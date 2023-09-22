Ashtadigbandhanam Movie Review

'Ashtadigbandhanam' is a crime thriller directed by Baba PR. Producer Manoj Kumar Aggarwal today brought the movie before the audience in theatres.

Actors: Surya Bharat Chandra (lead man), Vishika Kota, Vishwendar Reddy, Mahesh Ravul, Ranjit, Roshni Razak, Viva Reddy and others.

Writer-Director: Baba PR

Produced by: Manoj Kumar Aggarwal

Music Director: Jackson Vijayan

A major aim of a crime thriller has to be that it has to serve the purpose of mixing a game of crime with thrilling elements. That's what Ashtadigbandhanam attempts to do. It is fitting that 'A game with crime' is its very caption. Its screenplay and storyline adhere to conventions. Yet, the film makes us root for its characters. Let's find out more about the film.

Story: Shankar is a rowdy sheeter and a loyalist of a political leader named Sriramulu. When his fellow rowdy, who is a political heavyweight, insults him at the party office led by Sriramulu, he becomes enraged. Shankar now wants to become an MLA by hook or crook. However, Sriramulu demands that he donate Rs 50 Cr as a fund to the ruling party if he wants a ticket. This is when Shankar plans a bank robbery with the help of an orphan with prior experience of making rare locks. In comes Surya Bharat Chandra's character, who has been leading a life away from crime. The hero is married to another orphan (Vrishika Kota). What happens when he joins hands with Shankar? Will the bank robbery succeed? Can crores of rupees and multiple lives being at stake affect his and his wife's future?

Analysis: Director Baba PR has made the film as a screenplay-based crime thriller. The first half goes smoothly without any bumps. The director effectively created suspense through the characters around Shankar. Politics is full of intrigues, more so when there is financial fraud involved.

The film becomes interesting with the introduction of a bank heist. Right before the interval, a twist kicks in. And the film doesn't have to look back. The perspective of the audience undergoes a change after the interval point. The second half involves not only drama but also a scam that will have ramifications.

There is a character who thinks like a brilliant con artist. There are chases and fights. Everything is tied up with the climactic theme.

Performances: Surya Bharat Chandra, who plays the hero, is very good. He enters the screen after 20 minutes or so. And he holds the audience's attention, evoking both sympathy and judgement, right from the hospital scene. Vishika not only attracts the audience with her looks, but also gets good marks for her performance. The rest of the actors do their bit.

Most of the characters belong to the evil side. As such, there is no space for any comedy track. The director, to his credit, doesn't waste time by roping in comedy artists for the sake of it.

Verdict: Ashtadigbandhanam is a crime thriller that becomes a heist drama at one point. Political rivals, scammers, orphans, and a lot of other characters make it a vibrant thriller.