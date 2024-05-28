England Champions reveal squad for World Championship of Legends

London, May 28 (IANS) Cricketing icons like Ian Bell, Kevin Pietersen and Ravi Bopara are all set to join the spectacle of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) as England Champions announced their lineup for the inaugural edition of the tournament.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from July 3 to 13 in England.

The England Champions squad curated a stellar lineup of seasoned icons and promising cricketing returns in the form of Pietersen, Bopara, Bell, Samit Patel, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Chris Schofield, Sajid Mahmood, Ajmal Shahzad, Usman Afzaal, Ryan Sidebottom, Stephen Parry, Stuart Meaker, and Kevin O’Brien.

"With legends like Kevin Pietersen and Ian Bell in our squad, we have an exciting opportunity to win the inaugural title. Their management and cricketing prowess will definitely lead to creating unforgettable moments and exceptional performances on the field," co-owner of the team Praveen Sharma.

Jacqueline Fernandez, a renowned Bollywood actress additionally also was liable for helping with the essential formation of the season lineup. Being a co-owner of the team, the actress is sure to entertain fans beyond her screen presence.

England Champions squad: Kevin Pietersen, Ravi Bopara, Ian Bell, Samit Patel, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Chris Schofield, Sajid Mahmood, Ajmal Shahzad, Usman Afzaal, Ryan Sidebottom, Stephen Parry, Stuart Meaker, Kevin O'Brien.

